Varun Dhawan Shares Monochrome Picture; Fans Say 'looking Drop Dead Gorgeous'

Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday, January 11, 2021, to share a series of monochrome pictures where he looks all suave. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to share a thoughtful caption. On seeing this post, fans have been going gaga over the post and have also flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared black and white pictures of him where he looks truly unmissable. In the first picture, the actor can be seen giving a candid picture, he can also be seen giving some intense looks. In the second picture, Varun Dhawan can be seen looking straight into the camera as he is holding an empty mug in his hand. In the third pic, the actor can be seen striking a super intense pose.

In the pic, the actor can be seen wearing a black knitted coat along with leather pants. He completed the look with a quirky chain and opted for a simple hairdo, well-done brows and a trimmed beard. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple caption. He wrote, “Life isn’t always black & white”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Varun Dhawan shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in the post. The post also went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users showered heaps of praise on the actor, while some could not stop themselves from commenting on it. One of the users wrote, “Cool caption sir! Splendid”. While the other one wrote, “super stunning picture”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from the picture, the actor also goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another picture on his Instagram handle where he can be seen getting out of the pool showing off his chiselled body. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Go get what’s yours”. Take a look at the post below.

