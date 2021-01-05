Varun Dhawan Experiments With Purple Hair Colour, Leaves Netizens Gushing Over It; See Pic

Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan experimented with his hair colour and has surprised fans with his new look. The actor sported a purple hair. Varun Dhawan also shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday, January 05, 2021, where fans can get a glimpse of his new look. Fans, however, loved the new look of the actor and also found it quite unique.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan went on to share a selfie of him showing off his new hairstyle. In the picture, the actor is seen giving a poker face look as he dons a purple haitr look. Varun can be seen donning a dark grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He also completed his look with a beard. The actor captioned the post with a purple alien monster emoji. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's hair colour post which is now deleted.

(Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with many happy and nice comments. The post also went on to receive likes and positive messages from netizens. Some of the users loved Varun’s new look, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “loving the new look. Totally cool and hot”. While the other one wrote, “yay! New year, new look. Love it!” Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Varun Dhawan often goes on to share several pictures, videos, and stories giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a video of himself dancing alongside choreographer, Suresh Mukund, on a hit remake song Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoo from Coolie No 1. The video also shows the merging of several clips of them performing to this song, as they sport different outfits. Varun wrote in the caption section, “Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mein kya Karoo @suresh_kingsunited #coolieno1 thank u to one and all for all the reels abs fun u guys had on all the songs enjoy”. Watch the video below.

