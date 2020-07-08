Did You Know Vidya Balan Was Rejected 75 Times During Her Auditions For 'Parineeta'?

As the Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan starrer critically-acclaimed movie, Parineeta completed 15 years recently, the music composer of the film, Shantanu Moitra revealed to a daily that he had seen Vidya in an extremely vulnerable state as she had gotten rejected for Parineeta 75 times. The movie was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and was based on the Bengali novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

Shantanu called Vidya Balan's story encouraging

Recalling his experience working in the film, Shantanu said that his fondest memory was to see Vidya sitting in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office. He revealed how he had slowly gone on to become friends with her. He added how Vidya told him that she was here to audition for the film. The composer went on to say that those who give up quickly on their dreams should learn from the Dirty Picture actor's story who was rejected 75 times for the role but never stopped trying.

The composer also said that at that time many top actors were trying out for the role and were also calling Pradeep for the same which was adding even more pressure to Vidya. Shantanu then said that the day when the Tumhari Sulu actor got rejected for the role 75th time, she had plans to go for a Bryan Adams concert which was happening in Mumbai. Vidya went on to give the last screen test and had left for the concert, thinking that it would not materialize this time too.

Vidya Balan broke down after getting the role

Shantanu then added that he went on to present the movie's hit romantic track, Piyu Bole in the studio when Pradeep announced that he has finally found his 'Parineeta' in Vidya. He said that the crew tried contacting the actor to return from the concert. The composer said how Vidya broke down when she got a text which said that she had been accepted for the role.

Shantanu recalled how the Paa actor was sobbing continuously as she was extremely overwhelmed after finally bagging the role. The composer said how she went on to carve a niche for herself successfully in the industry after essaying the role of Lolita in the movie.

