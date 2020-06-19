'Natkhat' Ft. Vidya Balan Speaks About Gender Equality In A Patriarchal Society

Ronnie Screwvala has co-produced a short film along with actor Vidya Balan titled Natkhat. The film stars Vidya as a mother who is educating her son about gender equality. The film also stars child actor Sanika Patel who essays the character of a young boy named Sonu. The film premiered back on June 2, 2020, as a part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The film carries an impactful message about how issues surrounding women abuse stems from a patriarchal view of the society and how a child's belief system can be moulded in order to deal with dire issues such as domestic violence.

Also read: Is 'Penguin' trailer starring Keerthy Suresh similar to Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani 2' trailer?

Natkhat film details

The film is co-written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas, who also directed it. Interestingly, the character of a young boy is played by a young female child actor named Sanika Patel. Talking about the casting choice, this is what the writer Annukumpa Harsh had to say -

Also read: Vidya Balan's net worth as she completes 15 years in the film industry

One fine day I was generally scrolling through Instagram when I came across an uncredited post of a little girl reciting a powerful poem by Sohanlal Dwivediji. Not only was this child’s command over the Hindi language flawless, but her recitation style was also beautifully fiery and strong! I instantly began searching for this girl, and through the comments section discovered her uncle, traced her, and was on a call with her within the next hour. I instinctively knew she is our Sonu, and I texted Shaan within moments of “discovering” this child- Sanika Patel.

Also read: Vidya Balan aces 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue-twister challenge: Watch video

Director Shaan Vyas also weighed in on the casting choice made for the short film. The director stated that casting a little girl for the role allowed the film to have sensitivity when during the filming of scenes with other girls. Here's what the director said -

I get a text from Annukampa with an Instagram link of a girl reciting poetry. The girl, Sanika, was mesmerizing: extremely emotive and expressive. And the cherry on the cake was that she could remember long passages of poetry with ease: a dream come true for a director. However, I completely missed the point of this link since this was a girl. Annukampa then called me up and asked me if I saw the link and began persuading me to consider this girl for Sonu. She added that since I was anxious about teaching a boy the very things he's not meant to do, this casting decision will solve that problem, while also bringing a little girl’s sensitivity during Sonu’s scenes with other girls. Now, we had a girl who brought in so much compassion and understanding to the character because she was sensitive enough to weigh the implications of what her character was doing. And to be fair, so were all the other wonderful children who are a part of our film

Also read: Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' to release on Amazon Prime on July 31?

Disclaimer: All views and quotes are provided by the spokesperson of Natkhat short film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.