Yami Gautam And Vikrant Shell Out Major Wedding Vibes In 'Ginny Weds Sunny' New Song 'LOL'

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s song LOL from their movie Ginny weds Sunny released on September 20. With upbeat music and a mix of Punjabi and Hindi lyrics, the song is one of the new wedding dance numbers of 2020. LOL is sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi. This is the first time that Vikrant Massey would be seen alongside Yami Gautam on screen.

The music of the song is composed by Payal Dev and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video showcases a wedding setup with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey burning the dance floor with their moves and chemistry. Both of them are spotted wearing ethnic outfits.

Fans showered love for the duo as they appreciated the song and their dancing skills. Some fans also hailed Vikrant Massey for his look and the new movie while some were in complete awe of Yami Gautam's expressions. Take a look at the music video of LOL from Ginny Weds Sunny.

Also Read| Vikrant Massey's motivational Insta post is all about "great things" & "letting go"

Also Read| Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he returns back to shoot amid pandemic

About Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny

Ginny Weds Sunny would be premiering on the streaming platform Netflix on October 9. Puneet Khanna has directed the film penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. "But the match is not that simple, as Ginny meets Sunny, there's a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music," read the film's synopsis. The movie is produced under the banner of Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan. Ginny Weds Sunny stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. It also features Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, and Gurpreet Saini.

Also Read| Yami Gautam loves spending time with her 'paww-dorable, furry friends"

On the work front

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. He was featured alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor would next be seen in a family drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Vikrant will also star in the sci-fi movie Cargo and comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is also set to feature in Haseen Dillruba. Yami Gautam was last seen in the movie Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read| Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's 'Ginny Weds Sunny' to release on Netflix in October

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.