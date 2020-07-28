Mahesh Bhatt Tells Mumbai Police He Didn't Ask Rhea Chakraborty To Leave Sushant: Sources

The details of Mahesh Bhatt’s statement to Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been revealed. The filmmaker claimed that he had met the late star only twice, while asserting that his production house has always given newcomers a chance. The veteran also denied reports that he had asked Rhea Chakraborty to leave Sushant as claimed in media reports, as he recorded his statement on Monday.

Mahesh Bhatt’s statement in Sushant case

Amid the outrage against nepotism as netizens and celebrities lashed out at the film families in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Mahesh Bhatt told the police that he did not support nepotism and his banner has always given a platform for newcomers. The Sadak 2 director revealed that he had met Sushant only two times, one was in 2018 where they spoke about the director’s book, and another incident this year.

Bhatt also clarified there was no discussion about casting Sushant in Sadak 2, that is gearing up for release now.

The director stated that he had never asked Rhea to leave her Sushant and termed the media reports as ‘baseless.’ Rhea had worked in the Bhatts’ production Jalebi.

Allegations

Kangana Ranaut was among those who had claimed that Bhatt had interfered in their relationship and tried to counsel Sushant. The actor, while speaking on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, had accused Bhatt, along with Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand, of ‘systematically sabotaging’ Sushant’s career, while urging that they be questioned. Three of those names have not recorded their statements, while Karan Johar is likely to be summoned in a week.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. In the latest development, the viscera report has ruled out the possibility of any foul play. Though Mumbai Police had denied foul play, citing the post-mortem and asserted that he had died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, they have questioned over 35 names, including Rhea, and others like Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and more.

