This Day That Year: When Kangana Spoke About JHK & Mahesh Bhatt Called Alia 'masterpiece'

Every day, fresh news about several Bollywood celebs surfaces online. While some keep fans entertained, other news leaves them astonished. Some of the news items go on to become events that can never be forgotten by fans. Here is a collection of several such unforgettable events that happened in the past year on July 27. Read on to know about the interesting events that made headlines on this day in the last few years.

When Ayushmann Khurrana posed with Amitabh Bachchan

On July 27, 2019, after wrapping the shoot of Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana were joined by Aparshakti Khurana & their parents. In the picture shared by Aparshakti, the entire Khurana family can be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Not only that, but Aparshakti shared the picture using quirky hashtags. Check it out here:

When Kangana Ranaut spoke about her character in Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut in an interview was asked about her character in Judgementall Hai Kya. The actor said the movie is about a person who is 'a crackpot'. Kangana said that after essaying the role of Lakshmibai, it was a perfect character to portray. According to her, Lakshmibai was an epitome of perfecting and after that, she wanted to do a character that is completely rejected by society. She wanted to portray someone who doesn’t find acceptance in the world.

When Mahesh Bhatt commented on Alia’s career choices

Director Mahesh Bhatt in one of his previous interviews was seen commenting on daughter Alia Bhatt’s career choices. During the interaction, Mahesh Bhatt said that Alia is a formidable star. According to him, Alia at age 25 has achieved amazing distinction in her field, where she has been applauded for her talent. He added that he doesn’t hesitate to say that she is his masterpiece. He concluded the interaction saying that there is no map or compass that one can give their loved ones in life.

When Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a vacation with husband Nick Jonas

On July 27, 2019, Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying a romantic vacation with husband Nick Jonas. She shared a picture while enjoying a good time with him. Donning a pink swimwear, Priyanka is posing in Nick’s arms. Have a look at their adorable picture here:

(Promo Image: Kangana Ranaut, Mahesh Bhatt & Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

