Mahesh Bhatt writes 'I have come a long way' after being questioned in Sushant Singh case

The Bhatts has been sharing cryptic posts of late amid the attack at the family in the controversy around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While Mahesh Bhatt is known to share quotes and philosophical posts even before, his daughters Alia and Pooja and wife Soni Razdan too have been doing so, incidentally at the time of Kangana Ranaut’s attack at them. As the filmmaker was questioned by the Mumbai Police recently, he once again posted another cryptic note about coming a ‘long way.’

Mahesh Bhatt’s cryptic note amid probe

Taking to his social media handle, Mahesh Bhatt shared a photo of the railway tracks, along with a faint view of a person walking between them. The Arth director wrote that he had come a long way, though he did not where.

Here’s the post

When the news of Bhatt being summoned for questioning in Sushant’s case surfaced, his cryptic post about ‘this too shall pass’, while talking about death and mortality too had raised eyebrows.

Similarly, when Kangana had lashed out at the family on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know and stated that he should one of those who should be questioned, he had shared quotes about not wanting to be remembered as a ‘holy man’ and that ‘true words were not eloquent.’

Probe in Sushant case

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt was snapped at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Monday, to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The questioning by Deputy Commissioner of Police and Investigating Officer lasted for about three hours. Kangana had claimed that he had interfered in the relationship of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty and that he had predicted the Chhichhore star’s ‘end’, claiming he had done for her as well.

Overall, more than 35 persons including celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shekhar Kapur, Rhea, Sanjana Sanghi have recorded their statements. Karan Johar too is likely to be summoned within a week.

