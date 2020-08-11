Can Suniel Shetty Be Perfect As John McClane In The Action Flick 'Die Hard's' Desi Remake?

Die Hard is considered as one of the cult classic movies in the action genre. The movie starring Bruce Willis in the lead role released in the year 1988 and went on to be a huge hit all over the world. The action movie is helmed by John McTiernan and features Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, and Bonnie Bedelia in key roles. The movie is based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp. The plot of the movie follows John McClane played by Bruce Willis who is caught up in the terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper on his visit to his estranged wife.

The movie opened up to mixed reviews from the critics but gained cult status with the fans. It is considered as one of the greatest action movies to have ever made. Die Hard is the first film in the Die Hard franchise which included four film sequels. The Hollywood movie proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie gets a remake in Bollywood? Here is a look at Die Hard cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Suniel Shetty as John McClane

The lead role of NYPD detective John McClane is played by Bruce Willis in the movie. He is still remembered for his portrayal off this streetwise New York cop. Suniel Shetty who is turning a year older today can breathe life into this character with his amazing screen presence and brilliant acting skills.

Sanjay Dutt as Hans Gruber

The protagonist in the movie Hans Gruber was played by Alan Rickman in the movie. In the Bollywood version of Die Hard, Sanjay Dutt can play this charismatic leader of the terrorists.

Rana Daggubati as Karl

The second in command to Hans was played by Alexander Godunov. Rana Daggubati might be the ideal actor to play this role in desi remake of Die Hard.

Tabu as Holly Gennero-McClane

Bonnie Bedelia had played the estranged wife of John McClane who is also a high ranking Nakatomi executive. It would be interesting to see the duo of Suniel Shetty and Tabu back together on the big screen.

Anil Kapoor as Al Powell

The LAPD sergeant was played by Reginald VelJohnson in Die Hard. Anil Kapoor can pull off this character with ease in Bollywood remake of Die Hard.

