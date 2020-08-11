Suniel Shetty Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On The Actor's Look?

Suniel Shetty has been a part of several commercially successful Bollywood films and shared the big-screen with many other acclaimed actors. Shetty celebrates his 59th birthday today, on August 11, 2020. On this special occasion, fans of the actor have a special treat as this quiz is about his movies. Take this quiz and try to guess the name of the film based on Suniel Shetty's looks. Here's the Suniel Shetty movie quiz:

Suniel Shetty movie quiz for fans

Can you guess the name of the movie based on Suniel Shetty's look?

Hint: Suniel Shetty played the role of a Commandant in this war drama that is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. It is written and directed by J P Dutta. The film features an ensemble cast of leading Bollywood actors that includes Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others.

Options:

A. Mission Kashmir

B. Lakshya

C. Madras Cafe

D. Border

Can you guess the name of the film where Anna played the role of a hardcore political terrorist?

Hint: In the film, Shetty is an ex-Army man. He stars alongside one of the most critically acclaimed actors of Bollywood. In the film, Shetty is responsible for the death of Naseeruddin Shah's character Brigadier Shekhar Prasad Sharma. The film is written and directed by Farah Khan.

Options:

A. Main Hoon Na

B. Main Aisa Kyun Hoon

C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari

D. Maine Pyar Kiya

Guess the name of this supernatural action film.

Hint: In the film, Suniel Shetty's character gets mystical powers from an ancient artifact left behind by the mythological king of demons Raavana. He formulates a mantra that transforms humans into his demonic minions.

Options:

A. Rudraksh

B. Aladin

C. Drona

D. Kalpvriksh

Guess this Bollywood comedy movie.

Hint: In the film, Suniel Shetty played the role of a common man who is often seen fighting with Akshay Kumar's character. It is one of the most comical films of Shetty's career.

Options:

A. Hera Pheri

B. Phir Hera Pheri

C. Karan Arjun

D. The Blue Umbrella

Can you guess the name of the following film based on these stills?

Hint: Suniel Shetty's character loses his love due to his economical conditions but later gains power and becomes rich. He is seen playing the piano for his lost love in the film. It also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Options:

A. Kitni Haseen Zindagi

B. Saman Teri Kasam

C. Dekha Hai Aise Bhi

D. Dhadkan

Answers:

1. Border

2. Main Hoon Na

3. Rudraksh

4. Hera Pheri

5. Dhadkan

Image Source: Stills from Border, Takkar, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Main Hoon Na, Qayamat, Rudraksh, and One Two Three

