Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Dev From 'Dhadkan' Was Supposed To Get A Different Ending?

Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Akshay Kumar played the lead characters in Dharmesh Darshan’s Dhadkan (2000). In the movie, Suniel Shetty played the character of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s ex-lover who is obsessed with her, even after she gets married to someone else. Even though the movie had a happy ending, with Suniel Shetty’s character having a change of heart, the original ending was planned in a way where Suniel Shetty’s character was to die in the climax. Read ahead.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Provide Food To Mumbai's Dabbawalas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Suniel Shetty’s character originally had a different ending in Dhadkan

Dhadkan was one of the biggest hits from the 2000s. The movie was a huge commercial success and the performances of the three lead actors were praised a lot. But, fans will be surprised to know that the movie, that ended on a happy note, was originally supposed to have a tragic ending with Suniel Shetty’s character (Dev) dying.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty's Workout Video Amazes Bollywood Stars As They Call It "phenomenal"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the judges of the dance reality television show, Super Dancer Chapter 3. In episode 29 of the show, Suniel Shetty had appeared as a special guest. After watching an act on one of Dhadkan’s songs, by the contestants of the show, the two became nostalgic and revealed that Dhadkan was supposed to have a different end. Shilpa Shetty Kundra mentioned that according to the original climax of the movie, Dev was supposed to die when he comes to know about Anjali’s pregnancy. She said that the original ending of the movie was not shown. There was a scene where Suniel Shetty's character says “Agar tum mujhse door chali gayi toh meridhadkan khud ba khud ruk jaayegi”. So, said Shilpa, that when her character confronts Suniel Shetty’s character and tells him that she is pregnant with Ram’s (played by Akshay Kumar) child, Suniel Shetty’s character dies sitting on the sofa itself, as he realises that Anjali (played by Shilpa Shetty Kundra) is actually gone away from him.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty In Talks To Play A Cop In AMR Ramesh's Veerappan Web Series

Suniel Shetty revealed that it was a very beautiful ending but then everybody wanted it to be happier. By saying this, Suniel Shetty suggested that the makers of the movie did not want a tragic ending and that is why the climax was changed and given a happy ending. Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that with the ending that was later shot as the climax of the movie, Suniel Shetty’s character came out as the real hero.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty Relives Bond With Sisters In Rare Childhood Pic; Athiya Shares Pic With Ahan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.