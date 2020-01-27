Diet Prada Founders' Amazing Journey To Becoming The Fashion Industry's 'copycat Busters'

After becoming an internet sensation, Diet Prada, an Instagram account that has around 1.7 million followers is popularly known for humorously busting out copycats of the fashion industry. Many celebs and fashion industry professionals across the globe follow this account. Recently, the owners of the account have revealed their identities and how this account came into existence.

Who are the founders of Diet Prada?

The popular Instagram account, Diet Prada came into existence because of Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler. Tony and Lindsey met each other in 2010. They used to work for a popular designer Eugenia Kim. Lindsey Schuyler is a 30 years old design and product development associate and Tony Liu is a 32 years old design director.

How did Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler became the copycat busters?

Recently in an interview, the 'copycat busters' Liu and Lindsey talked about how they came up with Diet Prada. Tony said that they used to visit runway shows and roast the copycats. He disclosed that they started the account as a joke to make others notice what they could which later became a turning point for them.

Later, Schuyler Lindsey added that at first, Diet Prada was just for making everyone laugh. The two had a habit of noticing and pointing out copies from the fashion industry. They believe that fashion repeats itself and many designers borrow designing ideas or the entire design from previous creations..

Future plans for Diet Prada

While talking to the interviewer, Tony Liu revealed what they expect the future of their venture. He said that they’ve been doing this for a few years, but they have started noticing the growth in the past seven months. They feel that the growth is still new which is why they do not have any plan ready for the future.

However, Diet Prada's intention or vision is just trying to keep it going organically by making honest comments and bringing out hidden truths behind several designs. Liu and Lindsey do not want to break any laws and they want to keep everything under the radar lawfully.

They named Diet Prada after the name of Miuccia Prada, “the original end-all-be-all of everything,” and Diet Coke, “the original imitator.” Apart from revealing the copycats, Diet Prada also tries to bring out topics of concern like model abuse, racial discrimination, and cultural appropriation.

Stars like Zendaya and more follow the account. This proves the legitimacy of the famous copycat busters.

