Disha Patani's White Corset-red Sweatpants Look Called Out By Diet Sabya

Bollywood's very own fashion watchdog Diet Sabya is known for the brutal shout outs to celebrities who have either made a fashion blunder or have worn the same clothes as another celebrity. Bharat actor Disha Patani is the latest target for this anonymous fashion critic as she stepped out earlier on Thursday to promote her upcoming romantic thriller film Malang along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Through its Instagram stories, Diet Sabya posted a series of pictures of Disha Patani dressed in a white corset top and red casual sweatpants with the words 'Fire Yo Stylist(s)' labeled across them.

Disha Patani is known for the incredible fashion statement that she makes with her choice of outfits and it comes as a surprise that she was called out for her clothes. Diet Sabya has specifically pointed out the white corset that Disha has worn as she posed with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The photo has been captioned with a woozy face emoji showing a crumpled face and a raised eyebrow.

Diet Sabya has previously trolled many Bollywood celebrities on its page. It called out Janhvi Kapoor's outfit for some award function for being a copy of the international brand Mihanomomosa. Diet Sabya had messaged the brand asking them if it was their design to which the brand reverted back saying it was a "copy" of their outfit. The page has also played a joke on Shraddha Kapoor likening her outfit to digestive candy and many more.

Up next for Disha Patani

Disha is currently gearing up for her next movie, Malang, in which she features alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actor has garnered a lot of praise for her appearance and performance in the trailer of the film. Malang is scheduled to be released on February 7.

