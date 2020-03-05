Radhika Madan Schooled By Diet Sabya For Copying An Outfit But Fans Disagree; See Pics

Popular Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is currently on a promotional spree. The actor, who will be next seen alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium fell prey to Diet Sabya's attack. The fashion critic took to social media to share that Radhika Madan's latest denim pant was a copy of popular Australian clothing brand- Helmut Lang. In the social media post, Diet Sabya wrote: "Jean pant ne dkokha de Diya."

Check out the social media post:

Diet Sabya calls out Radhika Madan's outfit

Diet Sabya, who is often the first one to call out Bollywood actors for copying popular brand's outfits, has attacked Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Radhika Madan this time. He took to his social media to reveal that the popular Bollywood actor's recent fashion ensemble was a fake copy of a popular brand.

The look was styled by popular Stylist Sukriti Grover. Here are some comments on Radhika Madan's look.

Meanwhile, Radhika Madan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Angrezi Medium. The movie, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, will depict the heartwarming tale of father and daughter. The upcoming movie will hit the marquee on March 20, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Radhika Madan will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's next. The movie, starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Mohit Raina in the lead, is reported to be in the pre-production stage. The upcoming movie touted to be a romantic-comedy is slated to hit the silver screens soon.



