Who Is Diet Sabya? Know The Anonymous Insta Account That Reveals Truth Of #Gandi Copies

Diet Sabya never fails to point out celebrities and fashion designers who replicate designs of international fashion designers and artists. This popular Instagram account is anonymous and no one knows who's this group of people who are revealing the truths behind many fashionable outfits. Many B-Town celebs and designers have been busted for wearing and recreating outfits that are copied from several international designers and celebrities.

Who is Diet Sabya?

Diet Sabya is a social media account that is popularly known to be one of the most hilarious fashion critics of India. The page finds out the hidden truths behind outfits that fans see their favourite celebrities wearing day in and day out.

With much fashion expertise, the page admins have kept their identities hidden as they keep busting the fashion copycats in the media and fashion industries. They have disclosed many copycat outfits from Bollywood to the Hindi TV industry.

Diet Sabya not only reveals the inspiration behind many attires but they also disclose photoshop images and filtered photoshoots. Even after being known to point out celeb copycat outfits, many well-known actors from the film industry like Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more follow this account.

The account is widely followed by 198K followers. The handlers recently provided an insight into why they do what they do. They said, "We DO NOT comment on bodies and appearances. We don’t even comment on hair & make-up. We don’t comment on cosmetic surgeries, botox, fillers, etc. Reason? It is simply not our place to do so. We comment on FASHION. And, we are the first ones to call out photoshop. And, we will continue to do so. Because it is important. Because it is 2020!"

