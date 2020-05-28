Kiara Advani Or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who Rocked Nikhil Thampi Designed Outfit Better?

Nikhil Thampi is one of the leading fashion designers of Bollywood. His outfits are sharp and elegant and have a velvety touch making it look extraordinary. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani were spotted in outfits from his semicolons19 collection. The stars looked ravishing in their outfits, take a look.

Kiara Advani or Aditi Rao Hydari: Who looked sharper in Nikhil Thampi's outfit?

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked elegant and sharp in her one sleeve crop top and full-length skirt. The brown separate outfit fitted the actor perfectly as she showed off her toned body. Since the outfit was from Nikhil Thampi's semicolon collection, the minute detailing done around Kiara Advani's neck is something you must not miss.

The actor wore a pair of gold rings that matched her gold high heels. For the makeup, the actor opted for a glamorous look, focusing on highlighting her eyes and her sharp cheekbones. The blush light pink lipstick completed her entire outfit, making her look pretty. She parted her hair in the middle, leaving it poky straight.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, wore a similar outfit from the semi-colon collection. Her brown coloured one-sleeve blazer and flared pants perfectly fitted her. She wore a pair of the long ring and a gold choker that went pretty well with her outfit. For the shoes, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pair of leopard printed pumps. Her makeup was glamourous and she wore a dark brown lipstick that matched one part of her outfit. Her long hair was side-parted as she left it open, well-suiting her sharp outfit.

Both the actors looked well-dressed in their outfits. While their outfits were from the same collection, it was still a little different. They excelled in styling it in the right way with a glam makeup look and accessories. Their hairstyles were similar though, complimenting their sleek outfits. While Kiara Advani went for gold heels, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for printed pumps. Their makeup too was a bit different. Kiara Advani went for a light shade lipstick while Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a darker bold shade.

