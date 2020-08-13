Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Clicks A Picture With Asha Bhosle, Calls Her 'mother'

Siddhanth Kapoor recently shared a picture that featured singer Asha Bhosle. The actor came up with a heart-warming caption too for this social media post. Read on:

Siddhanth Kapoor and Asha Bhosle’s IG photo

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Siddhanth Kapoor took to his official social media handle to share a photo that featured Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle. The two seem to be engaged in a conversation when Kapoor’s mother Shivangi Kapoor clicked this photo. The video went on to garner over 280 likes within 33 minutes of its posting.

In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a black shirt whereas Asha Bhosle is seen wearing a sari. In the caption of this social media post, the actor said that it was his privilege to sing with “Asha aai”, referring to her as a mother. He also mentioned that the photo was clicked by his actual biological mother Shivangi Kapoor. Here is the social media post:

In the caption, Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, “When you get to sing with the best, you know it’s AMAZING and Beautiful ♥️💫 ... love you Asha Aai. Photo credit: Mommy”. Siddhanth Kapoor is Shraddha Kapoor's brother, making him Shakti Kapoor’s son.

About Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the 1997 flick Judwaa, which featured Salman Khan in the lead role and Shakti Kapoor in the supporting role. After this, the actor worked as an assistant director in four Bollywood films that included Akshay Kumar and Govinda’s Bhagam Bhag, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s Chup Chup Ke, Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiya, and Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kemmu’s Dhol.

As an adult, the actor made his first film appearance in the 2013 action crime gangster flick Shootout at Wadala. In the film, he shared the big screen with actors like John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood. Kapoor played the role of a gangster in the film. He then featured in films like Ugly, Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar, and Paltan. The actor was last seen in the horror flick Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship as Captain Siddhart.

