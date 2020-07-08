'Dil Bechara' Actor Sahil Vaid Shares Experience Of Working With Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara is one of the awaited movies by the audience. Recently, actor Sahil Vaid in an interview with a news portal shared his experience of working with Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Dil Bechara. He mentioned that he is glad that he got a chance to work with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about his experience, Sahil Vaid said that when he first went to meet director Mukesh Chhabra, he was limping while entering into his office as he had a broken leg. He continued that he never thought he was walking into an experience full of emotions and a journey through rediscovering so many of those emotions. Sahil Vaid further added that watching the trailer somehow made him forget the whole world and all the memories of the beautiful days he had spent with the team in Jamshedpur flashed in front of his eyes. He mentioned that he would cherish these memories forever. Furthermore, Sahil Vaid mentioned that he is so glad to work with Sushant Singh Rajput. Sahil Vaid essays the role Sushant’s friend Jagdeesh Pandey in Dil Bechara.

About Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer captures the soulful love story between the two leads. Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

