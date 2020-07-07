Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue from 'Dil Bechara' trailer has touched the hearts of many netizens who are now sharing emotional messages. Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara's trailer has left many fans on social media teary-eyed. Dil Bechara will be Sushant's last ever film as the actor passed away a few weeks back. The movie also features Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite the actor in the romance genre film. Based on the popular young-adult novel The Fault in our Stars, the film will deal with death and separation to some extent which is evident with its trailer. 

One of the poignant scenes in the trailer features Sushant saying - 

Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakte hain. 

Translation - We cannot decide when we are born and when we die, but we can decide how we live our lives

This dialogue seems to have caught up on the viewers and left a remark on their hearts as many people came forward and shared emotional messages remembering the actor. While one fan wrote "Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte.. Par kaise jeena hai wo hum decide kar sakte hai" from #DilBechara I thought i would cry while watching the trailer but i smiled...let's show some love to his last movie and keep him forever alive in our heart' , another avid Sushant Singh Rajput fan wrote 'goodbyes are hard they come with sorrow and tear you apart wish as much as you may they leave you shattered in their own ways i miss you sush'. Check out their reactions below - 

Netizens react

sushant
The heartwarming trailer of Dil Bechara showcases Sushant as a survivor of Osteosarcoma who has dedicated his life to make his friend live her life to the fullest. The trailer is craftily flavoured with humorous moments and also some serious ones which will surely intrigue the audience to watch the film. Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The film will be debuting on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. 

