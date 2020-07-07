Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dialogue From 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Makes Netizens Emotional

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara's trailer has left many fans on social media teary-eyed. Dil Bechara will be Sushant's last ever film as the actor passed away a few weeks back. The movie also features Sanjana Sanghi paired opposite the actor in the romance genre film. Based on the popular young-adult novel The Fault in our Stars, the film will deal with death and separation to some extent which is evident with its trailer.

Also read: 'Help' spotted on Sushant Singh Rajput's tee in 'Dil Bechara', leaves fans in shock

One of the poignant scenes in the trailer features Sushant saying -

Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakte hain. Translation - We cannot decide when we are born and when we die, but we can decide how we live our lives

This dialogue seems to have caught up on the viewers and left a remark on their hearts as many people came forward and shared emotional messages remembering the actor. While one fan wrote "Janm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte.. Par kaise jeena hai wo hum decide kar sakte hai" from #DilBechara I thought i would cry while watching the trailer but i smiled...let's show some love to his last movie and keep him forever alive in our heart' , another avid Sushant Singh Rajput fan wrote 'goodbyes are hard they come with sorrow and tear you apart wish as much as you may they leave you shattered in their own ways i miss you sush'. Check out their reactions below -

Netizens react

Also read: 'Dil Bechara' trailer is out; here are top 5 Easter Eggs from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer

Also read: Dil Bechara trailer: SSR's fans blame followers of Akshay and Salman for disliking trailer

It's going to be so emotional and heartbreaking film. Can't handle our tears.

"Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum nahi decide kar sakhte hai par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakhte hai"

Sushant is still alive in our hearts. #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/u6T28ntVIa — Beyond Sumit (@realbeyondsumit) July 6, 2020

“we don’t get to decide when we’re!94’ or when we die , but we do get to decide how we live our life” I’m in tears #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/hDBvYxW3lx — ðŸ¦‹ (@mrssoftmalhotra) July 6, 2020

Both Raabta and Dil Bechara's trailer has this line,"Ek tha raza ek thi rani dono mar gaye khatam kahani"

As Sushant would say,Everything is connected ∞ #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/iedhMLLL3d — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) July 6, 2020

Heartbreaking Dialogue Of Dil Bechara Movie, Watch Amazing #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/3NNkvbROWN — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) July 6, 2020

The heartwarming trailer of Dil Bechara showcases Sushant as a survivor of Osteosarcoma who has dedicated his life to make his friend live her life to the fullest. The trailer is craftily flavoured with humorous moments and also some serious ones which will surely intrigue the audience to watch the film. Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The film will be debuting on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares SSR starrer 'Dil Bechara' trailer, says, 'One last time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.