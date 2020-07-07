'Have Tears In My Eyes,' Says Urvashi Rautela On Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara was released yesterday. The movie also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara trailer received immense appreciation from fans. Several Bollywood celebrities also shared the trailer on their social media handles promoting the movie. Urvashi Rautela did the same and mentioned that she was watching it with a broken heart. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Beats Avenger: Infinity War & Endgame Trailers

Urvashi Rautela shares Dil Bechara trailer

Urvashi Rautela shared Dil Bechara trailer on her social media handles. In the caption, she wrote that she watched it with a broken heart. The actor urged fans to make Dil Bechara the most watched and the most loved film in the world.

She added, “We miss you today...We love you forever”. The Pagalpanti star noted that she was in tears while writing down the caption. She further wrote, “You’d stay in our hearts forever Sushant........one last time......” and concluded. In her tweet, she also congratulated Mukesh Chhabra for his directorial debut.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Trailer: Celebs React To Sushant's Upcoming Film, Say It Is "all Things Love"

About Dil Bechara Trailer

Fox Star Hindi dropped the trailer of Dil Bechara at around 4 p.m. on YouTube and other handles yesterday. Fans started to pour their love for Sushant Singh Rajput in his last performances as soon as the trailer dropped. Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others shared the trailer on their social media handles.

Dil Bechara trailer created history becoming the most liked trailer on YouTube. It beat Avengers: Infinity War trailer 1 which has 3.6 million likes. The trailer also became the fastest one to cross 2 million likes beating Avengers: Endgame trailer 1 which achieved the feat in 24 hours. Dil Bechara trailer is currently the most liked trailer around the globe having 5.8 million likes till now. It has reached 28 million views. Check out the trailer below.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Fans Draw Parallels Between Sushant & Paul Walker; Express Love Via Memes

Also Read | Dil Bechara Trailer: Five Poignant Moments One Shouldn't Miss From The Trailer

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is based on the 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny and Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie along with Saif Ali Khan and others. The movie marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It was initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny but the name later changed to its current title.

The movie was postponed several times due to various reasons. Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, missing its theatrical release. Many are eagerly waiting to watch the movie as it serves as Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.