Sushant Singh Rajput’s Close Friend Vikas Gupta Re-edits 'Dil Bechara' Trailer; See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara's trailer was unveiled on Monday and since then fans have been showering utmost love to it. Many fans had also expressed their sentiments and state of mind over Sushant and expressed that they miss the actor even more after watching the trailer. Now, Sushant's close friend and TV producer Vikas Gupta took to his social media to share a Dil Bechara trailer which has been re-edited by him along with a heart-warming message for the late actor.

Vikas Gupta re-edits Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer

The trailer re-edited by Vikas showcases the 'last journey' of the Chhichhore actor through the film and it ends by the words, 'Rest In Peace, Sushant Singh Rajput' flashing on the screen. But it was the Bigg Boss 11 finalist's caption which will surely make one teary-eyed. Vikas wrote how Sushant's journey was a unique one.

The producer further wrote that the late actor's journey will be remembered for a very long time for what he has managed to achieve. He said he will watch Dil Bechara upon its release and also hinted he will manage to watch the movie on the big screen too somehow.

Vikas Gupta pens a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Vikas mentioned how Sushant's journey will forever be remembered as he has left a deep impact on people's lives. The Ace Of Space host wrote, 'Its Time To Rest Sushu' in the post. On a concluding note, he wrote how the Drive actor truly did good. Vikas stated how Sushant will always be remembered as a friend and an artist along with a person whose smile always brought a smile on his face. He also urged his fans to be kind towards one another as no one knows what battle they are fighting within themselves. He also requested all his fans to give immense love to Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara so that his final journey can become a beautiful one. Take a look at Vikas' re-edited Dil Bechara trailer along with the heartfelt caption of his Instagram post.

This one is for you Sushu â¤ï¸ What you did in this short journey will keep U alive for a long long time à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€ à¤²à¤®à¥à¤¬à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥€ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ #SushantSingRajput Thankyou for impacting our lives. Give a lot of love to #DilBechara on 24th July Let’s make End ðŸ’™ cause à¤…à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤°à¤®à¥à¤­ à¤¹à¥‡ pic.twitter.com/cKM7Yo8Bd7 — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) July 6, 2020

