Dil Bechara Trailer: SSR's Fans Blame Followers Of Akshay And Salman For Disliking Trailer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer was finally released by the makers on July 6. The trailer of the film has already set the internet on fire with fans feeling nostalgic about seeing their star on-screen for the last time. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been blaming fans of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for disliking the film's trailer and requested them not to do so. Now netizens have been asking people to share the trailer around so that it can break every record.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans request to not dislike Dil Bechara trailer

One fan praised the trailer and spoke about how he wanted to watch Dil Bechara on the big screen. He also mentioned how Akshay Kumar’s fans are disliking the trailer and wrote, “Akshay kumar fans r disliking the video n blaming salman fans. We fans are sharing it everywhere to break all records. #DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput #SushantInOurHeartsForever Mujhe film theatre ma dekhni thi. 5 star trailer”.

Another fan spoke about how several fans of Salman Khan are talking ill about the trailer. One fan even pointed out how people across the country should be celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy as Dil Bechara trailer was released. The fan further wrote, “SRK & Akshay Kumar’s Fans Still Haven’t Quit Their Dirty Games. Impersonating Salman Fans By Putting His Picture On Their Fake Ids And Talking ill Of #DilBechara Trailer, Disliking It And Even Abusing Sushant And His Family On A Day When Every One Is Suppposed To Celebrate Him”.

A fan also spoke about how a fan of Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan can instead come together to promote Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time. The fan also requested to not add any wrong reviews for the trailer. The fan further wrote, “#DilBecharaTrailer Dil bechara Trailer to be out. I request all Salman Khan fans srk fans Akshay Kumar fans and many other celebrities’ fans don't put any wrong review in the video and we should make the trailer world most liked trailer”.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is also the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi in the entertainment industry. Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is the music composer for Dil Bechara. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer here:

