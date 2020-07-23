'Let's Watch Together': Bollywood Actors Stand For Sushant's 'final Act' In 'Dil Bechara'

With only a day left for the digital premiere of Dil Bechara, the anticipation among fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and of many people across the country has been off the charts to see the late actor on the screen for the last time. Sushant Singh Rajput's death earlier last month has been devastating for the film industry and they are looking forward to the release of the film on OTT platform. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur among others have shared the details of the screening though their Instagram handles.

Sushant's contemporaries in Bollywood have unanimously stepped up in solidarity for the late actor through their social media updates as they urged their followers to watch Dil Bechara as a tribute to the late actor. The actors have also expressed their personal messages of grief and loss along with the caption, "Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput â¤ï¸"

Have a look:

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's fans "couldn't stop crying" watching 'Dil Bechara' Musical tribute

Bollywood, as an industry, has been under duress ever since Sushant Singh Rajput chose to end his life at his apartment in Bandra on june 14. The mysterious circumstances of his death have been highlighted by netizens all over social media as they have been asking for further probe into the alleged suicide. Many personalities from the film industry have been summoned by the Mumbai Police since then to record their statments and gauge the possible reason for the actor to take the drastic step.

Read | AR Rahman gives musical tribute to SSR, says ‘Dil Bechara' songs are in his memory

However, with Sushant's last-ever screen appearance due to premiere on July 24 with Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara, his previous co-stars and well-wishers have come forth to urge their followers to watch the film as a tribute to the late actor. The film is scheduled to release on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM IST on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read | Mukesh Chhabra wants 'one audience' for 'Dil Bechara's' premiere: Let's all watch together

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of John Greene's popular book 'Fault In Our Stars' and marks the big screen debut for Mukesh Chhabra as director and model Sanjana Sanghi as lead actor. The film also features actors saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee and others in pivotal roles.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput only reason why last co-star Sanjana Sanghi is promoting Dil Bechara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.