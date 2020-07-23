Milind Gunaji's Birthday Special: List Of The 'Dil Bechara' Actor's Top 5 Bollywood Films

Milind Gunaji is a highly popular Marathi actor who has been part of several Bollywood blockbusters in his decades-long acting career. Last seen in Panipat, Milind rings in his birthday today and, as per reports will be celebrating the special day in the company of his family. Talking about Milind Gunaji’s Bollywood films. Here are some of his most memorable Hindi films which turned out to be commercial successes at the box-office.

Milind Gunaji's Commercially Successful Bollywood Films

1.Race 3 (2018)

Milind Gunaji played a supporting role in Remo D’Souza’s 2018 blockbuster film Race 3. His character’s name was Ranchor Singh in the film. Race 3 managed to earn a whopping amount of estimated ₹ 303 crores at the box-office. It was a riveting action-thriller starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles.

2.Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

Next film in the list of Milind Gunaji’s Hindi movies is Neeraj Vora ‘s Phir Hera Pheri. The second instalment of the iconic comedy-drama Hera Pheri. MG played the role of unintentionally funny Nanji Bhai in Phir Hera Pheri. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal essayed the lead role in this comedy flick.

3.Devdas (2002)

Counted amongst the most memorable roles played by Milind Gunaji is that of Kalibabu in Devdas. Milind played Aishwarya Rai (Paro’s) onscreen son-in-law in the film. A negative shade portrayed beautifully by the celebrated actor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the movie.

4. Khatta Meetha(2010)

Milind Gunaji also played a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar starrer Khatta Meetha. The film managed to the tickle the funny bone of viewers. His character's name was Suhas Vichare in the Priyadarshan film. The movie was a comedy-drama based on the life of an ambitious contractor.

5. Virasat (1997)

Prior to working with celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan in Khatta Meetha, the Devdas actor had worked with him in Virasat in 1997. A blockbuster film starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Pooja Batra in the lead roles. Milind played the role of Bali Thakur in the blockbuster movie and gave a splendid performance.

On the work front, Milind Gunaji is currently gearing up for the digital release of the much-awaited film Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar. Milind is a significant part of the Dil Bechara cast. It is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie which will release on the OTT platform on July 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM. Mukesh Chhabra has directed the film.

