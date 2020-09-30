'Dil Bechara' And Other Hindi Films To Release In Theatres In Australia In October

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theatres have been closed for a long time. Hence, many films have been released on various OTT platforms. But, now the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for theatres to be open soon. However, there is no official information on the opening of cinemas in India yet, but theatres have started opening abroad. And the remarkable thing about this is that many Bollywood films are going to be released in theatres abroad.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a tweet which shows that Bollywood films which are going to be released in October in Australia, includes Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, Kunal Kemmu’s latest venture Lootcase and Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Sadak 2. At the same time, the release dates of all three films have also been revealed, and as per the tweet, these films will be released across Australia except Victoria. Take a look at the tweet below:

Taran Adarsh's tweet about Dil Bechara and other films releasing in theatres in Australia in October

All these three films recently got a digital release owing to COVID-19 pandemic and are currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase will be the first one to hit the theatres on October 8, 2020. Post this, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara will be releasing on October 15, 2020. Besides this, Sadak 2 will release on October 22, 2020.

All you need to know about these films

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks the final film of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie also marks Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director and Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in a leading role. The film was the official Hindi remake of John Green’s book, The Fault In Our Stars. The movie was previously adapted into a Hollywood film starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The plot of the film revolved around the life of two cancer patients falling in love with each other. It also shows how, because of their disability, they manage to work their way through life.

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 marks the directorial return of Mahesh Bhatt after a gap of more than two decades. The film is also his first collaboration with daughter Alia Bhatt. The film takes forward the storyline from the 1991-released film Sadak, of Sanjay Dutt’s character Ravi, who is seen addressing Pooja, before taking Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters on a journey filled with revenge, religion, and twists. The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, among others, in pivotal roles.

Lootcase

Lootcase cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Aryan Prajapati, Shashi Ranjan, Sumit Nijhawan, and others. The movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh with Kapil Sawant. The plot of the film explores the story of a man who finds a bag filled with money without knowing who it belongs to and gets involved in the rivalry between several influential people.

