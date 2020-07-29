'Dil Bechara' Broke Numerous Records In Terms Of Viewership And Ratings; Here Is A List

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara made history by attracting a huge audience to view the film on an OTT platform. Dil Bechara is the last film featuring the late actor which has made the viewing experience extremely emotional and heartfelt as per the tweets by many viewers. The film broke a number of records in terms of viewership and rating. Here is a look at a few records that have been broken by the Bollywood film.

Dil Bechara records

1. Viewership numbers

The audience had been eager to watch the romantic-drama film Dil Bechara ever since its announcement. According to a viewership tracking and consulting firm, Disney+Hotstar drew close to 95 million viewers within 24 hours of the film’s release. If the OTT viewership is converted to box office collection then the money made by the film on the first day would range between ₹950 crores (if the average price of ₹100 was applied on every ticket) and ₹2000 crores (if the average ticket price was ₹207 [PVR price]). The film got a massive opening and the success is mostly being credited to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s authentic performance in the film.

2. Most liked trailer

The Dil Bechara trailer had gained close to 70 million views on YouTube in a short period of time. The trailer also became the first film trailer on YouTube to gain 10 million likes. It broke the record which was previously set by Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, after receiving 4 million likes in eight hours. It had previously become the ‘most liked video in 24 hours of release' on YouTube.

3. Record-breaking IMDb ratings

Within minutes of Dil Bechara’s release on Disney+Hotstar, the film was received an IMDb rating of 10, within around 40 minutes of the film’s release, which is a huge achievement for any film. The film later settled at an IMDb rating of 9.8 out of 10 with close to 21 thousand votes from viewers. The film went on to secure the highest grade on ‘Top Rated Indian Movies’ list.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of John Green’s famous novel., The Fault In Our Stars. The plot of the film revolves around two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other. The film has been directed by Paras Chabbra while the music has been given by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

