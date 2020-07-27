What Happens To Kizie And Manny's Love Story In 'Dil Bechara'? Movie Ending Explained

Dil Bechara, starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, narrates the tragic tale of Kizie and Manny, who fall in love with each other in the oddest of situations. Dil Bechara is the official remake of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Just like the novel, Kizie and Manny from Dil Bechara are at the brink of death when they meet one another for the first time during a college fest. However, what happens in Dil Bechara ending has puzzled a lot of moviegoers. Here's what transpired in Dil Bechara's ending.

Dil Bechara ending explained

During Dil Bechara's interval, when Kizie's health condition deteriorates, one is made to believe that cancer inside her is eating her up. However, towards Dil Bechara's climax, it is revealed that Manny's cancer has returned and he has a few days left. When Manny dies of cancer, Kizie instead of expressing grief for her loved one holds a special screening of their movie, which they shot before he is engulfed by death.

Kizie, who was under-confident, frustrated, and reserved at the start of the film, finds a new lease of life from Manny. The Kizie Basu at the end of Dil Bechara is more happy and understanding. She doesn't worry about death or is not pessimistic. In Dil Bechara's climax sequences, when Kizie attends the screening of her film with Manny, she reminisces moments of joy and grins looking at couple-in-love relating to her love story.

Dil Bechara premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer broke all records and became the highest-viewed movie ever. Sharing the news with the fans, streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar wrote: "Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever." (sic)

Dil Bechara also featured actors like Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. The recently released film also marked the directorial debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara opened to positive reviews from the audiences and the critics, with everyone hailing the late actor's performance.

