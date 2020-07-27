If You Loved Saswata Chatterjee In 'Dil Bechara', Here're His Popular Films To Binge Watch

Saswata Chatterjee, who gained huge appreciation with the hit Bollywood movie Kahaani was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directed movie featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid, and Saif Ali Khan (cameo) in pivotal roles. Saswata Chatterjee plays the role of Mr Basu aka Kizie's father in the film. If you loved Saswata Chatterjee in Dil Bechara, here are some other movies featuring the actor that you can watch:

Saswata Chatterjee's movies to binge-watch

Kahaani

Saswata Chatterjee is already a prominent Bengali actor however he rose to fame after his portrayal as an assassin in Sujoy Ghosh's movie Kahaani. Saswata's role became so famous that after his Kahaani portrayal that he came to be known as Bob Biswas instead of Saswata Chatterjee. He played the villainous role in 2012 released mystery thriller movie opposite Vidya Balan.

Meghe Dhaka Tara

The movie Meghe Dhaka Tara is a critically acclaimed Bengali movie that was released in 2013. Saswata played the role of a Ritwik Ghatak inspired a character in the film, who is a Bengali film director. The film also showcases the social and political inclusion of the modern west Bengal during the times of Tebhaga and Naxalite movements.

The Bong Connection

The Bong Connection is a 2006 Bengali film. The movie was released in a Bengali- English language format and it featured actors like Raima Sen, Shayan Munshi, and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead roles. The film was directed by Anjan Dutt and is based on the lives of Bengalis in the U.S. and also in Kolkata and how they are different and similar at the same time.

Byomkesh Bakshi

Byomkesh Bakshi is a Bengali film on the fictional Bengali detective named Byomkesh Bakshi. The movie was released in 2010 and was directed by Anjan Dutt as well. The movie became so famous that it got released in three more sequels post this. The sequels were named Abar Byomkesh, Byomkesh Phire Elo and Byomkesh Bakshi.

Saswata Chatterjee's films include movies like Tiyasha, C/O Sir, Proloy, Jekhane Bhuter Bhoy, Meghe Dhaka Tara, Bhooter Bhabishyat, Abar Bomkesh (Chitrachor), Rang Milanti, Byomkesh Bakshi (2010 Bengali movie), The Bong Connection, Abar Aranye, Kahaani to name a few. Saswata would be next seen in the Bengali movie titled Habuchandra Raja Gabuchandra Mantri.



Saswata Chatterjee was last seen in the Hindi movie titled Dil Bechara via the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios while the music was composed by AR Rahman. Dil Bechara was inspired by John Green's novel titled The Fault in Our Stars. It was adapted into a Hindi remake by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

