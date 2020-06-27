Sushant Singh Rajput Grooving With 'Dil Bechara' Co-star In BTS Video Goes Viral: Watch

It's been more than 10 days that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his memories have been kept alive by his fans and followers on social media as well as people he came across in his short-lived career. Recently, a video shared by Malayalam actor Subbalakshmi's daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh has gone viral as it features the veteran actor dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput with full energy and enthusiasm. Subbalakshmi will essay the role of Sushant's onscreen grandmother in his upcoming film Dil Bechara and the two reportedly shared a close bond while on the sets of the film.

Sowbhagya has shared the heartwarming video of the two having fun and dancing their hearts out in each other's company, behind the scenes, and captioned it, "Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity...".

Have a look

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Director at top production company questioned by Mumbai Police

On Thursday, the makers of Dil Bechara announced that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and popular model Sanjana Sanghi.

Read | Sushant Singh's cheerful photo with Ankita Lokhande & Kriti Sanon goes viral

Taking to Instagram, Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.".

Read | Ahmedabad-based artist Dhaval pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, sketch goes viral

"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualize you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's father talks about the actor, says he was a 'gifted child'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.