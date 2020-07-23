'Dil Bechara' Director Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS Video, Titles It "The Fanboy"

Noted casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. The movie serves as the last venture of Sushant Singh Rajput and has become an awaited film for many fans. Recently, several artists paid a musical tribute to the late actor. Now Mukesh has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sushant Singh Rajput, remembering their time together on set.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans "couldn't Stop Crying" Watching 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute

Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant with Dil Bechara BTS video

Mukesh Chhabra recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Dil Bechara featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, he recalls their time together on the film’s set and talks about the late actor. He says that if he has to describe Sushant in one word, it would be a "hero, a real hero". The title of the video is "The Fanboy", narrated by Mukesh Chhabra.

The filmmaker recalls that all they used to talk about is movies while filming Dil Bechara. He mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput’s character in the movie is Manny who is a big fan of superstar Rajinikanth. He stated that the Kai Po Che star was Rajinikanth fan on screen and a Shah Rukh Khan fan off-screen.

Also Read | Mukesh Chhabra Wants 'one Audience' For 'Dil Bechara's' Premiere: Let's All Watch Together

Mukesh Chhabra remembered shooting a bike sequence in Jamshedpur where they had a lot of spare time. He mentioned that they called for a speaker and played Main Agar Kahoon song from Om Shanti Om (2007). Mukesh says that Sushant Singh Rajput showed his “magic” in the middle of the road. The video then shows Sushant impersonating the film’s lead actor from the track. In the end, SSR says that he does the impersonation well. The filmmaker concludes the narration by noting that it is really difficult to talk about the late actor in the past tense. Check out the video below.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Beats Avenger: Infinity War & Endgame Trailers

Also Read | 'Have Tears In My Eyes,' Says Urvashi Rautela On Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara cast has Sushant Singh Rajput along with Sanjana Sanghi in her debut. Saif Ali Khan is also making a cameo in the film. The movie is based on the 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara album has garnered positive responses from the audiences.

The movie has a screenplay by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. It is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. Initially titled as Kizie Aur Manny, the film got postponed multiple times and will now miss its theatrical release. Dil Bechara will now be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020, free for subscribers and non-subscribers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.