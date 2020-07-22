Mukesh Chhabra Wants 'one Audience' For 'Dil Bechara's' Premiere: Let's All Watch Together

Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming movie Dil Bechara is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The movie will have a digital premiere as the movie is set to release on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The director of the movie Mukesh Chhabra recently took to his social media and urged everyone to watch the film as one. Here is what Mukesh Chhabra had to say about Dil Bechara's premiere.

Mukesh Chhabra wants 'one audience' for Dil Bechara's premiere

Mukesh Chhabra is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming movie Dil Bechara. He recently took to his Instagram and revealed details about Dil Bechara’s premiere timing and date. In the caption of the post, he also urged everyone to watch the film together as one. In the caption, Mukesh Chhabra said that they want to make Dil Bechara’s premiere even more special for everyone. He further told everyone to lock the date and time and urged fans to watch Dil Bechara at the same time from different places.

He wants everyone to watch the film as one audience in whole as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. He further revealed the details about the date and timings of Dil Bechara’s premiere. Dil Bechara will be releasing on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada. The movie will be available for all subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time. He further tagged Dil Bechara’s cast and the team of the movie asking to repost and share this information with everyone.

Mukesh Chhabra on Dil Bechara's release

Mukesh Chhabra had recently opened up about the online premiere of Dil Bechara. During his media interaction, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that Dil Bechara had already signed the deal for the film's online premiere much before the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He further added that Sushant Singh Rajput who is playing one of the lead roles in the movie was also aware of Dil Bechara’s online premiere and was happy with the choice.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was earlier made into a Hollywood film of the same name which featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles. The movie will mark a full-fledged debut of actor Sanjana Sanghi.

