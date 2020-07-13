Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heart-warming Post Hugging Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra recently took to his Instagram to share an emotional post remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the first two pictures, Mukesh Chhabra is captured candidly while he works on the sets of Dil Bechara. The third picture is a beautiful photo of Mukesh Chhabra sharing a hug with Sushant Singh Rajput.

While sharing the picture, Mukesh Chhabra also penned a beautiful note which was supposedly in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, "#dilbechra I know you are Watching me”. The debutant director has been sharing several pictures and videos cherishing memories with Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans in huge number showered love for the picture by dropping heart emoticons. Take a look at this heartfelt post.

Also Read| Mukesh Chhabra tries Sushant Singh Rajput's dance steps in 'Dil Bechara' title track BTS

About Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk unveiled in Bihar's Purnea; town mayor demands CBI probe

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The trailer of the film also suggests that film Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read| Did you know 'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi featured in 'Rockstar'? Actor recalls link

The makers of Dil Bechara unveiled the highly-anticipated title track of the film on July 10. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track is all about his charming charisma and his love for dancing. Voiced and composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara title track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has garnered more than 38M views on Youtube. The makers of Dil Bechara has also released all the music tracks from the movie. Fans have been loving the songs and showering love for both Sushant and Sanjana.

Also Read| Reggie Miller reacts to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sporting his jersey in Dil Bechara

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.