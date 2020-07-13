Reggie Miller Reacts To Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Sporting His Jersey In Dil Bechara

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput donned Indiana Pacers' No. 31 Reggie Miller jersey in his final movie, Dil Bechara. And thanks to the extensive efforts of passionate fans, the Pacers legend has himself taken note of this.

The Dil Bechara trailer was released last week with the title track being unveiled on Saturday. Snippets of Sushant Singh Rajput wearing Reggie Miller's Pacers jersey had fans excited for the Bollywood-NBA crossover. The excitement was taken to the next level when Indian basketball media firm, Ekalavyas, posted the short clip of Rajput dancing in Dil Bechara title track donning the iconic NBA jersey. The media company urged all fans to tag Reggie Miller in the comments section and bring the 54-year-old's attention to the subtle tribute from Bollywood.

As many must have expected, fans flooded the comments section by tagging Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt). Miller responded by initially commenting: "He stole my moves." However, the former NBA star, who might have gotten know about Rajput's sudden demise after his comment, paid his condolence with a follow-up message. He wrote: "His memory and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten..."

The efforts from Ekalavyas was well appreciated by fans on social media, which served as a tribute to the late actor as well as established a small link between Bollywood and the NBA. They later shared another post with the caption: "Mission accomplished!" Fans were thanked for flooding the comments section by tagging Reggie Miller.

Dil Bechara release date and trailer

Last month, the entire Bollywood fraternity was taken aback when Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Rajput's death has so far been shrouded in mystery with fans repeatedly demanding the truth behind the tragic incident. Dil Bechara was the last movie he completed before his death. Based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars, the Bollywood movie, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, will be releasing on July 24, 2020, via streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. As a tribute to the late actor, the movie will be available for free for even the non-subscribers.

(Image Credits: SONY Music India YouTube Page, Eklavyas Instagram Handle)