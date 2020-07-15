​​​​​ 'Dil Bechara' Is Not Sanjana Sanghi's Debut Film But This 2011 Film Is, Read More

Sanjana Sanghi is all set to deliver a performance director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut Dil Bechara. This film is a remake of The Fault in Our Stars and stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This film has very special meaning for moviegoers as it is the last time fans will see Sushant Singh Rajput on the screen. This film is one of the most awaited films of 2020 and is having a digital release. There is a common notion amongst many fans that Dil Bechara is Sanjana Sanghi's debut Hindi film. But did you know she has been seen in several other Bollywood film in supporting roles and this film will be her first lead role in a feature-length film? Read here to know more.

â€‹â€‹â€‹Dil Bechara is not Sanjana Sanghi's debut film

Before getting a role in the film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has acted in three successful Hindi films. In these films, she was seen in supporting roles. She made a debut in the 2011 Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Rockstar. In this Imtiaz Ali film, Sanjana was seen in the role of Nargis Fakhri's character's younger sister. When the film released it was reported that she was around 15 years old. Take a look at the stills of her from Rockstar here.

After the release of Rockstar, she was seen in a very brief yet important role in Irrfan Khan's 2017 hit film Hindi Medium. In Hindi Medium she was the love interest of young Irrfan Khan's character. She is seen in the song Hoor. Take a look at the song here.

In the same year, she was also seen in the film Fukrey Returns in a funny scene. Her role in the film was of a college crush of the character Choocha, played by Varun Sharma. She goes on a date with him to a zoo. Take a look at the clip here.



