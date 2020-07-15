'Dil Bechara' Star Swastika Mukherjee Shares Throwback Pic With Sanjana Sanghi

Swastika Mukherjee recently shared a melancholy throwback from the sets of the film Dil Bechara. Swastika can be seen with her co-star Sanjana Sanghi in the picture and also added a lovely caption with the post. Check out Swasitka's post and the comments on it:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's love song from 'Dil Bechara' to release on July 15

Mothers are always overprotective

Swastika Mukherjee recently added a picture from the sets of the movie Dil Bechara. She could be seen in a saree sitting next to Sanjana Sanghi on a bicycle rickshaw. Both the actors are listening to the director's instructions and look like they are in a daze. Other shooting equipment are also visible in the picture. Furthermore, the picture features a blue tint on it which made the photo look very melancholy.

Also Read | 'Dil Bechara' cast looks impressive with passionate and talented artists; Details here

Swastika added a lovely caption with the post as well. She talked about how mothers are always protective of their children, no matter real or on-screen. She also showered good wishes on her co-star Sanjana. Here's her caption - Mothers are always over protective, be it the Sun rays or heart breaks or health issues. Once a mother, always a mother, be it reel or real. Kizie Basu (@ Sanjana Sanghi juug juug jio bachha Mukku’s brief sar ankho par (@) Mukesh Chhabra CSA (emoji) I see you @mk.dop (emoji) (#)behind the scene (#) Dil Bechara (#) memories (#) short life (#) good vibes (#) good days (#) cinema (#) real and reel

Also Read | Harish Kalyan plays and sings Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' title song; watch

The post gained many comments on it. Most of the comments were very positive, wherein one fan joked about mother and especially Bengali mothers. The fan wrote - A mother keep u inside her body for 9 months, on her lap for 3 years, under her supervision for 15 years, in her heart forever. Incase of bengalis u will always be under her supervision. Check out the comments:

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's trailer sets new record after beating 'Avengers'

Pic Credit: Swastika Murkjee's Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee had also posted another throwback with her co-star and late artist Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, she could be seen candidly dancing with her co-star. She added a lovely caption which said - HE danced with (#) kizie and then HE danced with me :-) I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.Thank you, Mukesh (@) Mukesh Chhabra CSA for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Swastika Murkjee's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.