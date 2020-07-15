Unseen Pic Of The Day: Cute Photo Of Sushant Chilling With Dil Bechara's 'Nani' On Sets

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara has been garnering major attention in the media reports. There are several behind the scenes pictures that have been surfacing online from the sets of Dil Bechara. Here’s another throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with director Mukesh Chabbra and Subba Lakshmi who performed the role of Nani in Dil Bechara.

In this picture, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen donning a goofy expression with Mukesh Chhabra. Both of them are seen lying down on the floor while Subba Lakshi is seen sitting on the chair. The picture was taken on the sets of Dil Bechara. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande both approached by Bhansali for Bajirao Mastani?

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer revolves around the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Also Read| Salman Khan not to be summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput probe for now: Police Sources

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The trailer of the film also states that Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read| Hina Khan "still can’t believe" it has been a month as she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

The makers of Dil Bechara unveiled the highly-anticipated title track of the film on July 10. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track is all about his charming charisma and his love for dancing. Voiced and composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara title track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has garnered more than 45M views on Youtube. The makers of Dil Bechara have also released all the music tracks from the movie. Fans have been loving the songs and showering love for both Sushant and Sanjana.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's California fans hold a prayer meeting for the late actor; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.