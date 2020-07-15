Saif Ali Khan Happy To Not Feature In 'Dil Bechara' Trailer, Says 'its A Cameo'

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara which is scheduled to start streaming from July 24, 2020. The trailer for the film was recently launched and it took over the internet, becoming the most-liked film trailer on YouTube with over 10 million likes. Dil Bechara's trailer showcased the blossoming love story of the two central characters played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, but Saif Ali Khan was not featured in the trailer by the makers. Now, the actor has come forward and stated his thoughts about the same.

Saif Ali Khan's views

Saif recently spoke to a news daily where he was asked to share his views about not featuring in the Dil Bechara. The actor stated that it is a cameo role, thus he is happy that they didn't advertise. It has been witnessed earlier in many films where cameo have been advertised in trailers which eventually lead to disappointing the fans. Saif is happy with the fact that he was not advertised in the Dil Bechara trailer.

Recently, Saif had featured in a webinar hosted by a news portal where he expressed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a bright future ahead of him. Saif stated that Sushant was a good looking and a talented guy. He revealed furthermore that the Kai Po Che actor was polite to him and appreciated his guest appearance in the film. Saif felt that Sushant was brighter than him as he would discuss topics like astronomy and philosophy.

Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Dinsey+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, it will be available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

