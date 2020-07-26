'Dil Bechara': Mukesh Chhabra Surprised About Co-incidence Involving Sushant, Other Stars

The word ‘Seri’ (okay) had become a talking point ever since the trailer of Dil Bechara released, and as the film opened to a humongous response, the term went viral on social media again. However, that was not the only S-factor that made a difference to the film. One is obviously Sushant Singh Rajput, who bid adieu to his film career in grand style, but co-incidentally all the other main actors of the cast also had their names starting with the letter 'S.'

Director Mukesh Chhabra was recently surprised to find that his main cast featured actors whose names started with the letter S. Sushant was paired opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and their on-screen love story was aided by Sahil Vaid, who played Sushant’s friend, Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee, who played Sanjana’s parents, Subbalakshmi, who played Sanjana’s grandmother, Sunit Tandon, who played a doctor, and Saif Ali Khan, who was seen in a cameo appearance.

Here’s the post

What a coincidence, someone just brought it to my notice that all the main actors names in #DilBechara start with "S" Sushant, Sanjana, Saif, Swastika, Saswata, Sahil, Sunit tondon ( doctor)@sanjanasanghi96 @swastika24 @Sahilwalavaid 🙏🏽 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 26, 2020

Subbalakshmi mam also SERI ❤️ https://t.co/dqeA49Wwhw — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Dil Bechara turned out to be a grand farewell for Sushant as the film notched up numerous records upon its release. The love story, which is the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars, took the highest-ever viewed premiere for an Indian film on Disney+Hotstar, apart from achieving 10/10 rating on IMDb during the initial hours. Numerous lines from the film, like where Sushant’s character says, ‘I want to attend my own funeral’ and his quote with his picture in the end credits made netizens emotional.

