Dil Bechara, The Dark Knight & Other Films That Released After The Demise Of The Actors

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Dil Bechara, which released yesterday on July 24, 2020, became one of the most anticipated movies after the demise of the actor. Many tuned in to the OTT platform to pay tribute to the late actor who passed away recently. Dil Bechara released more than a month after the demise of lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

This isn’t the first time that a film has been released after the demise of the actor. Some well-known films, like The Dark Knight, was released after the demise of one of its lead actors, Heath Ledger. who played the role of the Joker. Popular Hollywood film franchise Fast and Furious also released its 7th installation, Fast and Furious 7 after the demise of Paul Walker. Here is a list of some of the films that released after the demise of one of its leading actors.

The Dark Knight

(Image Credits: Naveen Nagarajan YouTube Channel)

Hollywood actor Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his role as the Joker. He essayed the role in the Batman franchise, The Dark Knight. Ledger passed away on January 22, 2008, while the film released on July 18, 2008. Needless to say, the movie was much anticipated by the audiences for being the last one of the actor. The Dark Knight became the 46th highest-grossing film of all time after it released.

ALSO READ: Heath Ledger Told Christian Bale To Hit Him In 'The Dark Knight' Interrogation Scene

Fast and Furious 7

(Image Credits: Shawn Low YouTube Channel)

Hollywood actor Paul Walker passed away on November 30, 2013, in a tragic car crash. Fast and Furious 7 was delayed due to the unexpected tragedy, however, the film was not shelved. The makers of the film used a lot of VFX and even added a whole scene towards the end of the film. They also ensured that Paul Walker’s last scene was exactly like his very first scene in the franchise.

At the end of Fast and Furious 7, the words ‘For Paul’ are mentioned before the credits roll in. Fast and Furious 7 was released on April 3, 2015, and became the 8th highest-grossing film that reportedly received a standing ovation in most movie theatres.

ALSO READ: Did You Know? Deepika Padukone Rejected 'Fast And Furious 7' For This Reason

Rockstar

(Image Credits: Author Haroon Rashid YouTube Channel)

Bollywood veteran actor Shammi Kapoor made a cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. The film, which released in 2011, was Shammi Kapoor’s last film before he passed away on August 14, 2011. Rockstar released on November 11, 2011, and marked one of the most pivotal roles played by Ranbir Kapoor in his acting career. Shammi Kapoor acted in over 200 films and had a stellar career spanning over a period of four decades.

ALSO READ: 'Dil Bechara' Director Mukesh Chhabra's Net Worth Is Testimony To His Success In Bollywood

Riyasat

(Image Credits: Arundhuty Bhattacharya YouTube Channel)

Riyasat, which released on July 18, 2014, marks the last film that actor Rajesh Khanna starred in. Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. The film was released two years after the demise of the actor. He has acted in about 127 films and has given 15 consecutive hit films right from 1967 to 1971.

According to reports, the actor holds a record of the highest number of consecutive solo hit films which has not been broken yet. Rajesh Khanna played a dark character in the film Riyasat and showed off his stellar acting skills in his very last film as well.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Promises Fan To Release Incomplete Song 'Never Say Goodbye' From 'Dil Bechara'

Mirch Masala

(Image Credits: NFDC Cinemas of India YouTube Channel)

Mirch Masala, which released on February 13, 1987, marks the last film of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Smita Patil. Patil passed away on December 13, 1986, and was best known for her performances in parallel cinema. She has done over 80 films and has been lauded for her powerful screen presence. In Mirch Masala, Smita Patil stars opposite Naseeruddin Shah. The film is a psychological thriller which became one of the most anticipated films of the year. Patil's performance in the film is now widely regarded by critics as one of the greatest of all time in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Dil Bechara: Fans Draw Parallels Between Sushant & Paul Walker; Express Love Via Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.