Seri In 'Dil Bechara' Trends On Social Media, Fans Say It 'is Not A Word It's An Emotion'

Dil Bechara finally released on Hotstar+ Disney on July 24 and the audience has been showering the film with love and praises ever since. Fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput have even mentioned that the film is quite emotional and did make them cry as well.

The Tamil word “Seri” from the film has been trending on Twitter since the movie was released. Fans have now been tweeting "Seri" and mentioning that it is not just a word but an emotion. According to several social media users, it was the film and the portrayal of the actors which have immortalised the word "Seri".

Seri in Dil Bechara trends on social media

Dil Bechara was one of the most anticipated films among fans as it showcased a gripping storyline with an amazing cast of actors. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput too made fans quite emotional while watching the film. Several fans wrote tweets in which they poured their heart out appreciating the film and the brilliant acting done by Sushant Singh Rajput and the rest of the team.

The Tamil word "Seri" got major attention due to word being used in a rather heartwarming scene in the film. In the film, the makers recreate the famous “Okay? Okay.” scene by using the word "Seri". The meaning of "Seri" itself means “Okay”. In the film, Kizie played by Sanjana Sanghi is introduced to the word by Manny over a phone call between them.

As the scene progresses, Kizie decides to use "Seri" as their secret word which would help them remember that everything will be okay and thus give them hope. Thus the makers immortalised the scene in their own way making this part of the film truly their own.

Thus, fans instantly resonated with the word in the film and have now been vocal on Twitter on how the word will forever be immortalised for them. Fans even wrote that "Seri" as a word has become a whole emotion for them as they will continue to remember Sushant Singh Rajput through his works.

Fans mentioned that the late actor will forever live in their hearts and thus "Seri" is a word that they will resonate with. The word has been trending on Twitter India since then and several fans after watching the film have continued writing positive things about the actor and the film.

