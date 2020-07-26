Nawazuddin Siddiqui Urges Critics To Not Scrutinize 'Dil Bechara', Tags As Sushant Tribute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has in his latest tweet made an appeal to film critics to exempt late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara from their usual scrutiny. He urged that the film should be considered as a tribute to the actor who lost his life in an alleged suicide earlier last month. Nawazuddin also emphasized how the film should be seen as a celebration of the late actor and that critics should join the audience in enjoying the film.

I would request to all the respected film critics to kindly give an exception to #DilBechara & please consider this film as a tribute to #SushantSinghRajput and let’s celebrate this together — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 25, 2020

Read | 'Raat Akeli Hai': Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's crime thriller to release on Netflix

Many celebrities from all over India's film and television industries took to social media since the day before the digital premiere of Sushant Singh Rajput's film to generate buzz for celebrating the late actor's work for "one last time". Dil Bechara released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, July 24 and left fans and critics with a heavy heart as they watched Sushant's onscreen performance for the last time. Sushant plays Emmanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, while newcomer Sanjana Sanghi plays Kizie Basu.

Read | Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says there might not be another season of 'Sacred Games'

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and became the top trend on social media across the country. Within minutes, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had the IMDb rating of 10/10 with over 1,000 ratings.

Dil Bechara: Where to watch the film

Dil Bechara released on July 24, 2020, at 7.30 PM IST. People can watch the movie on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The movie is available for all the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui turns acting teacher at Celebrity School during COVID-19 lockdown

Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals 'farming is in his DNA'; shares post from his home-town in UP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.