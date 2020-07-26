Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Review For 'Dil Bechara'; Says Sushant's Silence Spoke Volumes

Kriti Sanon, one of Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friends from the film industry, took to Instagram to express her emotions after watching his last film Dil Bechara on Sunday. The film released on Friday, July 24 on OTT platform Hotstar and has swept the viewers away with its poignancy and Sushant's extraordinary acting skills. Kriti addressed the late actor in a note along with, the now viral, montage of BTS pictures of Sushant that marks the end of the film.

She praised the late actor and complained to him as she wrote, "Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..💔💔 In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!"



Kriti also gave a thumbs up to the director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra and debutante sanjana Sanghi for their part. She wrote for Chhabra, "I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛"

Have a look:

Kriti Sanon had been one of the few celebrities who attended Sushant's funeral in Mumbai in the presence of his family a day after he hanged himself at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. She has been updating her social media handle since then with tributes for the actor lamenting her loss. Kriti had also shared screen space with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Raabta in 2017.

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama film Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor where she played the role of his wife onscreen. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020, but is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

