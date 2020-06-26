Ahan Shetty Takes Flight To London, Rajkummar On What Fans Care About & More

Today, on June 26, 2020, Sanjana Sanghi shared notes on Dil Bechara's release. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's friends revealed that 'powerful People' asked why they were not invited to the actor's funeral. Here are some of today's entertainment and celebrity stories.

Sanjana Sanghi shares note on 'Dil Bechara's Release: 'Time to celebrate a legendary life'

Taking to social media, Sanjana Sanghi shared an audio clip where she discussed the digital release on Dil Bechara. Sanjana Sanghi stated that the thought of people craving and wanting to see her perform was heart touching. She also talked about how the entire team of the film toiled for two and a half years to put together a masterpiece. Finally, Sanjana Sanghi stated that fans of Sushant Singh Rajput would definitely enjoy the film.

Sushant's friend reveals 'powerful people' asked why they weren't invited to funeral

In an interview with a news portal, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Sandip Ssingh, revealed that people created a lot of drama after the death of his friend. He claimed that several people called and texted him after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, asking him why they were not invited to the actor's funeral. Moreover, these people claimed to be 'powerful' and were shocked that they were not invited.

Rajkummar Rao addresses aspiring actors, says 'audience cares about artist's craft & work'

A video of Rajkummar Rao talking to the press has now gone viral on social media. During the interaction, Rajkummar Rao was asked about the importance of muscles and bodybuilding. Responding to the question, the actor revealed that times had changed. Now, fans cared more about an actor's craft and talent rather than his muscles.

Urvashi Rautela's first International Film, 'Aislados' is out now

Urvashi Rautela is all set to feature in her first International Film, titled Aislados. In a recent interview with a news daily, the actor said that she is truly ''grateful and blessed to have an international film'' under her belt. She was also honoured to represent not only India but all of Asia.

Ahan Shetty takes a flight to London; to reunite with GF Tania Shroff?

Ahan Shetty was recently spotted at Mumbai Airports by paparazzi. The star kid was reportedly taking a flight to London. According to certain portals, Ahan Shetty might be travelling to London to meet his girlfriend, Tania Shroff.

