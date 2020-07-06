Varun Sharma reacts after former manager Disha's family statement on conspiracy theories

Disha Salian has been among the names whose death has sent shockwaves in the entertainment fraternity in recent days. The celebrity manager, who managed the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, who also passed away a few days later, and Varun Sharma, had reportedly committed suicide. However, as numerous conspiracy theories started doing the rounds linking Sooraj Pancholi to Disha’s death, the family broke their silence and condemned the ‘fake news.’

Varun Sharma reacted to the family statement with an emotional reaction. The Chhichhore star urged netizens not to be ‘insensitive’ in this case. The actor called for being ‘more responsible’ and ‘respecting the departed soul’, instead of ‘populating baseless allegations’.

Varun also wrote that one should ‘act human’ and that ‘remembering her with a smile’ was the ‘least we can do.’

Here’s the post

Disha Salian’s family on Monday released a statement, hoping the readers could ‘understand their pain.’ Sharing how ‘deep and grave’ the loss was for them and how they were finding it hard to deal with it, the family wrote that it was ‘upsetting’ to read the ‘unnecesary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations’ and how it was ‘hampering the well being’ of her parents and close ones. The family urged all to help them heal as they grieve the loss, by not ‘encouraging, entertaining or spreading the the fake rumours’. They claimed people had turned ‘insensitive’ and were trying to 'take advantage of someones’s death.' “Disha was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones." "Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness," the statement concluded.

Disha had reportedly died by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai's Malad on June 8. Her death was mourned by the stars of the film industry. Sushant had called it ‘devastating’, while Varun was ‘speechless’ and called it ‘unreal.’

