'Dil Bechara' Shooting Locations Like Paris, Montmartre Exude Romance & Melancholia

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara, which released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, was shot in may locations across the world. Here are a few places in India and abroad, where the film was shot. The list includes places like Paris, Montmartre, among others.

Dil Bechara shooting locations

The filming of the movie started in Jamshedpur, India, where the principal photography began in 2018. As the script of the film demanded, the movie was extensively shot in Paris, Montmartre, Mouse De Louvre, Sacre-Coeur and Montmartre Windmills. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the film were first mulling to shoot the abroad portion of the film in the Netherlands, Amsterdam, which was shown in the original Hollywood movie, The Fault in Our Stars.

Why did the makers shoot in Paris?

However, the makers later settled to Paris, considering the city’s rich culture and its popularity among the Indian audience. Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who played Kizie Basu in the film, has shared many BTS pictures from the sets of Dil Bechara, which shows the rich culture and traditions of the city. Take a look at a few pictures of the locations where Dil Bechara was filmed:

All about Sushant Singh-Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they both are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name. The film released on July 24 on Hotstar.

(Image credits: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram)

