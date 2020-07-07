Sushant Singh Rajput Death: 7 Controversies That Shook Bollywood After His Tragic Demise

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left his fans devastated and sent jitters through the film fraternity. The actor died by suicide, which raised many eyebrows. This raised talks about mental health and depression and further threw light on how the actor reportedly became a victim of nepotism, favouritism and lobbies that exist in the Bollywood industry.

His death sparked debates about how differently insiders are treated as compared to outsiders. The actor’s death also stirred controversies about how Bollywood bullies and certain lobbies that are controlling the careers of many people. Here is a list of 7 controversies that rose to the public consciousness after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

7 controversies that shook Bollywood after his tragic suicide

1) Nepotism debate is back in the spotlight -Sushant Singh Rajput’s death brought back debates on nepotism into the spotlight. The film fraternity was split in two as the actors took sides based on their experiences.

Tiger Shroff recently broke his silence on the nepotism debate and said that though star kids have an advantage over outsiders, they have added pressure as well to sustain in the industry.

Recently Alia Bhatt released her upcoming film, Sadak 2's first teaser poster. The teaser received mixed response and netizens started urging fans to boycott the film.

Several star kids in the industry were targeted by netizens. Due to this, Sonakshi Sinha left Twitter as she felt there was a lot of negativity on social media.

Netizens in reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise started unfollowing many star kids on social media. Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar lost many followers on their social media handles.

Several celebrities disabled their comment sections on social media.

2) Jiah Khan's mother raises questions: Jiah Khan was an actor who died by suicide in the year 2013. Her mother opened up about how her daughter death’s investigation was hampered due to the involvement of Bollywood biggies. She released two videos as well on social media.

3) Abhinav Kashyap calls Salman Khan a "bully": Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap was emboldened and dropped names of Salman Khan & family. Abhinav Kashyap blamed them for destroying his career in Bollywood and called them "Bollywood bullies".

4) Kangana Ranaut opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: The actor claimed that people in the industry could not see her progress and threatened her, demoralised her and bad mouthed her. She revealed on social media that she was told several times that she would commit suicide.

5) Big production houses steering careers: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death unveiled how big production houses are able to steer careers of certain actors. In the ongoing investigation, the case against 8 celebrities was filed. Many big names from the industry, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were interrogated for hours regarding the case. Yash Raj Films were made to submit their contracts and proceedings. This was done because it was revealed that certain big production houses sign contracts with actors. Sometimes the contracts bind them to not work on other projects even if they like them. This narrows down the projects an actor can work on and is limited to work only with those certain banners.

6) The birth of the Nepometer: Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family launched a Nepometer which shall calculate the percentage of nepotism in a film. According to Nepometer, Sadak 2 was reported to be 98% nepotistic.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments

7) The outsider vs insider treatment: The debate about nepotism led to many 'Outsiders' in Bollywood to share their experiences of being left out. Reportedly, two actors' separate movies are to be released on OTT platforms along with some popular stars’ films. However, out of all the seven films, only 5 movies were represented on posters, chat shows and interviews conducted by certain media portals. This filled Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal with rage and they tweeted:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Abhay Deol too broke his silence and talked about how unfair certain award shows are and how the industry has lobbies which control the careers of many actors. He talked about how he was nominated for a supporting actor role for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara even though his character was a lead character. Check out the post below. The actor went on to share more about his several films that did not get the due recognition and acknowledgement.

