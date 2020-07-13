Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Trailer Sets New Record After Beating 'Avengers'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is special and fans are doing their bit to make it even more special. Netizens seem to be extremely excited about the movie and that is evident in the manner they have poured love on the trailer, to pay their tribute to the actor who passed away last month. After becoming the most-liked movie trailer in the span of 24 hours, Dil Bechara has become the first to hit 10 million likes on YouTube.

Trailer wins hearts

READ: Dil Bechara Director Mukesh Chhabra Shares Heart-warming Post Hugging Sushant Singh Rajput

After premiering on July 6, the Dil Bechara trailer has achieved the milestone is just a week. The love for the film and Sushant Singh Rajput was visible in how the video had earned 4.8 million likes in the span of just 24 hours. The trailer had beaten the record of Avengers: Endgame on the first day itself, as it has hit 2.9 million likes in all. And now, it has added over 5 million likes in the next six days to create the record.

Dil Bechara trailer has already been viewed over 71 million times in its first week, while Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, has 136 million views in the span of one year. Dil Bechara has a long way to go before reaching that mark, but with the buzz surrounding the movie, it would be interesting to see if can go on to beat the record of views as well. With just 10 days to go for the movie, more people will be watching the trailer, till the movie hits the web.

READ: Reggie Miller Reacts To Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Sporting His Jersey In Dil Bechara

The trailer features Sushant’s character Manny as a free-spirited and mischievous college student, amid his bond with Kizie, who is a cancer patient. The title track of the film has also received love as it has also received 4.6 million likes, again more than that of Avengers in a year.

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her full-fledged debut, while casting director Mukesh Chhabra also makes his directorial debut. The movie will be available for free, as a tribute to Sushant, on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.

READ: Rajkummar Rao Shares 'Dil Bechara' Title Track, Sanjana Sanghi Responds

READ: Farah Khan Shares Glimpse Of Sushant's Hardwork & Talent In Making Of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.