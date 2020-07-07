As 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Releases, Fan Notices Major Similarity With SSR's Film 'Raabta'

The Dil Bechara trailer is no less than an emotional roller coaster for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. Since the trailer released, fans have been constantly talking about it, but one fan noticed a major similarity between the Dil Bechara trailer and SSR’s Raabta movie trailer. This similarity between both the films’ trailers is gaining attention on social media.

'Dil Bechara' trailer shares major similarity with 'Raabta' trailer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death shocked the film industry and his fans. Since the news of his death, many fans have been waiting to watch his last film Dil Bechara. The movie was scheduled to release in May this year in theatres but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Hence the producers of the film decided for the film’s release on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

The Dil Bechara trailer which was released on July 6, 2020, became the talk of the town in no time. The trailer was loved by Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and since then have been eager for its release on the OTT platform. But apart from the film’s stunning trailer, one fan noticed a major similarity between Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer and the Raabta movie trailer starring SSR and Kriti Sanon.

As the fan explained in a tweet that both the films have a similar dialogue, i.e., “Ek tha raja, ek thi rani, dono mar gaye khatam kahaani”. In the Dil Bechara trailer, Kizzie Basu played by Sanjana Sanghi says this dialogue right at the start. Whereas in the Raabta trailer, late actor Irrfan Khan says the dialogue right before the trailer ends.

This similarity received quite the attention on social media. Apart from this dialogue similarity, one fan also tweeted how in both the films, the hero dies. Take a look at some of these reactions here.

Both Raabta and Dil Bechara's trailer has this line,"Ek tha raza ek thi rani dono mar gaye khatam kahani"

As Sushant would say,Everything is connected ∞ #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/iedhMLLL3d — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) July 6, 2020

True everything is connected...

His last movie's climax goibg to remind us of his first movie's climax 💔💔💔🦋🥺 #DilBecharaTrailer — T (@riteishd_life) July 6, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars. The English adaptation of the film was a hit at the box-office. It starred actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

