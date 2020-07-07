'Dil Bechara' Trailer Is Out; Here Are Top 5 Easter Eggs From Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming movie Dil Bechara has been in the news for several reasons. The official social media handle of Fox Star Studios dropped the first official trailer of the upcoming film on July 6, 2020. The trailer has some interesting details and Easter eggs that may go unnoticed. So, here are 5 Easter eggs from SSR’s Dil Bechara:

The Help t-shirt

In the official trailer of the film, fans can see that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is wearing a maroon t-shirt. It has a word printed on it that reads ‘HELP’. In the past, the Chhichhore actor has made the headlines for his t-shirt collection that featured several t-shirts with hidden messages.

A Rajinikanth poster

In the trailer of Dil Bechara, there is a scene where Rajput is seen lying on a couch in his apartment. It is the only scene where fans can see that Rajput’s character has a prosthetic leg. In the background, there is a statue that resembles actor Rajinikanth. However, there is a more striking poster of the south actor, which was sold on the actor’s birthday.

The Simran connection

In the trailer, there is a scene where fans can see the two actors at a railway station. Rajput’s character is on a train and is reaching out to Sanghi’s character who is set to board the train. It is a scene much similar to that of the one in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The Bengali double-decker

The film has been reportedly shot in Jharkhand and France. However, in one of the scenes from the trailer, fans can see that the duo is sitting in a worn-out double-decker bus, which has Bengali text on the destination plate. This is due to the fact that Sanghi plays the character of a Bengali girl, and there are several Bengali members in the crew of the films like Amitabh Bhattacharya and Swastika Mukherjee.

The Fault in Our Stars connection

Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s novel titled The Fault in Our Stars. The film pays homage to the novel by including stars in the poster of the film. In the trailer, the poster of the film is surrounded by stars. Here is the trailer of the upcoming film:

