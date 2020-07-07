Priyanka Chopra Shares SSR Starrer 'Dil Bechara' Trailer, Says, 'One Last Time'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer has been released and it has been grabbing netizens' attention. It will be the last time that fans will get to see later actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the big-screen. Priyanka Chopra has now taken to her official social media handle and shared the trailer of the film. Read on to know more details:

Priyanka Chopra shares Dil Bechara trailer

On July 7, 2020, actor Priyanka Chopra shared the first official trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara on her official Instagram handle. In the caption of this story post, PeeCee wrote that the film is a celebration. It is a celebration of love, friendship, and life, the actor said. She also mentioned cast and crew's names in the story.

The Sky is Pink actor wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput one last time... Dil Bechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life. @SanjanaSanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachaterjeeofficial @castingchhabra #saifalikhan @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @arraham @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial". Here is the social media post by Priyanka Chopra:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Dil Bechara is an upcoming 2020 romance drama film. It is based on John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. While it is the last film of SSR, it is the first Bollywood film of Sanghi. The film was supposed to get a theatrical release but due to COVID-19, it was postponed and is now all set for a direct-to-OTT release. It will be released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey in crucial roles. The film has been shot in Paris, France, and India. Dil Bechara's music is composed by A R Rahaman, whereas the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film's soundtrack will also feature artists like Raja Kumari, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati, Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, and others.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



It is the third collaboration between Bhattacharya and Rahman after Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, and 2.0. which featured Akshay Kumar. Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are highly eager for the release of the film as it will be the last time they will get to watch Singh on the big screen. Fox Star Studio launched the first official trailer of the film on July 6, 2020, and it has gotten the fans all the more excited for its release.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.